Fish tacos, tiramisu and buffalo popcorn: Inside Golden 1 Center’s new concession items

Free agent signings and a turned-over coaching staff aren’t all that changed during the Sacramento Kings’ offseason.

When the Kings host the Portland Trail Blazers for the home opener Friday night, Golden 1 Center’s concessions stands will be full of new options, including a new food stand and bar.

County Fair (Plaza Level, Section 112) will be a somewhat tame version of what the name invokes. Half-pound hot dogs doused in Yolo County-raised, grass-fed beef chili and cheese sit on Le Boulanger buns; Kings souvenir tins can be filled with kernels dusted with purple sea salt and Blue Diamond almonds, creamy buffalo with bleu cheese and cayenne pepper, local wildflower honey kettle corn, traditional or unsalted popcorn.

A bar called Union Wine and Spirits (Plaza Level, Section 124), inspired by the oldest daily newspaper west of the Mississippi River, is another addition to the lower concourse. It’ll serve beer, wine and liquor, plus a few snacks.

Golden 1 Center will again source 90 percent of its ingredients from farms within 150 miles of the arena, including Panorama Meats in Woodland, Rue & Forsman Ranch in Olivehurst and Pleasant Grove Farms in Sutter County. In the arena’s fourth year, executive chef Brien Kuznicki said his team of 160 employees has taken a step further by pickling and preserving more of the fruits and vegetables that come from distributors instead of relying on pre-pickled produce.

“I’ve been here from the start up until present. From where we started to where we’re at now, I think we’re just ... getting better and better on what’s more achievable in terms of taking it out of the big guys’ hands,” Kuznicki said.

New menu items at the arena this year include:

Café Bernardo (Plaza Level, Section 101 and Bridge Level, Section 216)

Double Bacon Burger – Two Panorama grass-fed patties with Llano Seco bacon prepared with red onion marmalade, Cowgirl Creamery’s Wagon Wheel cheese, lettuce and tomato on a Paragary’s bun.

Garlic Fries – Idaho potatoes cut and fried; one of Golden 1 Center’s new vegan options.

Porchetta House (Plaza Level – Section 121)

Chicken Tenders and Tots – Chicken tenders on a handful of crispy tater tots.

Cheesy Tots – Crispy tater tots covered in housemade nacho cheese and fresh, locally-grown chives.

The Clucker Fried Chicken Sandwich – Hand-breaded chicken breast with coleslaw on a French brioche bun.

Star Ginger (Plaza Level – Section 112)

Build-Your-Own Bowl – Customer’s choice of roasted chicken thighs, Korean BBQ flank steak or seared tofu on top of purple cabbage, house kimchi, edamame, carrot and daikon slaw, cucumber salad, kale with jasmine and brown rice and teriyaki sauce.

Centro Cocina Mexicana (Plaza Level – Section 115)

Fish Tacos – Beer-battered rockfish with chipotle creme and honey-lime coleslaw on Mi Rancho corn tortillas.

Petra Greek (Bridge Level – Section 210)

Gyro Burger and Fries – Shaved, roasted lamb and beef with tomato, red onion and red wine vinaigrette on a bun. LowBrau (Bridge Level – Section 201) Mini Corn Dog Bites – All-beef hot dogs coated in housemade cornmeal batter and served with curry ketchup. Smokehouse BBQ (Bridge Level – Section 224) Brisket Platter – Panorama grass-fed brisket smoked for 17 hours, smothered in BBQ sauce and served with Sonoma mac and cheese, coleslaw and a cornbread muffin.

Burnt Ends Mac + Cheese – Succulent brisket end pieces sprinkled throughout Sonoma mac and cheese. Big Cheese Dog House (Plaza Level – Section 108) Tiramisu en Verrine – Individual servings of tiramisu, plus seasonal tarts and cake slices. Sweetbird (Bridge Level – Section 219) Fried Chicken Biscuit Sandwich – Mary’s hand-breaded chicken breast with mustard slaw and seasonal jam served between a freshly-baked biscuit with a side of tater tots.

Cinnamon-Dusted Churro Fries – Crispy cinnamon-sugar fries topped with a dark chocolate sauce.





Seasonal Popsicles – Housemade popsicles featuring rotating seasonal flavors. Sierra Nevada Draft House (Bridge Level) Proud Ale by Sierra Nevada Brewing Company – a Kings-specific beer brewed with locally-sourced mandarins and honey providing a refreshing citrus flavor and a flash of sweetness.



El Jefe (Plaza Level, Section 212) also rolled out nachos and a carnitas bowl that both cater to gluten-sensitive customers, while Selland’s Market-Cafe’s (Plaza Level, Section 106) cheese and pepperoni pizzas do the same. El Jefe also introduced a vegetarian burrito bowl, and Paragary’s (Plaza Level, Section 118 and Bridge Level, Section 203) new four-cheese pizza is meat-free as well.

To view all of Golden 1 Center’s food options, visit Golden1Center.com/LocalEats.

