Cast your vote in our Bee’s Best poll: Where’s the best sushi in Sacramento?

Californians have been craving sushi during the coronavirus pandemic, and the Sacramento region has no shortage of quality options. Yet only one can be the people’s choice.

We want to hear from you: Which local Japanese restaurant makes the best sushi?

Does “best” mean most traditional? Most creative? The simple clarity of raw fish draped over a delicately packed rice rectangle, or the crunchy of a deep-fried roll drizzled with some mayonnaise-based lubricant?

The answer: Whatever floats your sushi boat. All votes — no mail-in ballots, please — will be counted until noon on Nov. 16.

Loading…

Food & Drink weekly newsletter Whether it's a new meal or a different brew, be the first to know about the next big thing. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.