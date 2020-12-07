You tell us: Which Sacramento restaurant makes the best pizza? Vote in our poll

I’m a pizza guy. Are you a pizza guy?

There might not be a better-represented food across Sacramento than pizza. Dozens of restaurants that claim it as their specialty dot the city and its suburbs, with all kinds of flatbread adaptations along the way.

There are precocious pizzaiolos producing Naples-inspired thin crust from their maiden restaurant and 45-year-old institutions blasting out the thicker variety more commonly found stateside. New York-style wide slices are easy to find, while their distant deep dish cousins from Chicago are a little more elusive but still present.

Want an all-vegetarian pizzeria? A breakfast pie with bacon and eggs? Some place that tops theirs with ingredients rooted in India, Mexico or the Middle East? Easy enough. But which one deserves the hard-fought crown as Sacramento’s preeminent pizzeria?

You tell us. Voting is open until noon on Dec. 14.

