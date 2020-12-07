Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Food & Drink

You tell us: Which Sacramento restaurant makes the best pizza? Vote in our poll

I’m a pizza guy. Are you a pizza guy?

There might not be a better-represented food across Sacramento than pizza. Dozens of restaurants that claim it as their specialty dot the city and its suburbs, with all kinds of flatbread adaptations along the way.

There are precocious pizzaiolos producing Naples-inspired thin crust from their maiden restaurant and 45-year-old institutions blasting out the thicker variety more commonly found stateside. New York-style wide slices are easy to find, while their distant deep dish cousins from Chicago are a little more elusive but still present.

Want an all-vegetarian pizzeria? A breakfast pie with bacon and eggs? Some place that tops theirs with ingredients rooted in India, Mexico or the Middle East? Easy enough. But which one deserves the hard-fought crown as Sacramento’s preeminent pizzeria?

You tell us. Voting is open until noon on Dec. 14.

Food & Drink weekly newsletter

Whether it's a new meal or a different brew, be the first to know about the next big thing.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee
Profile Image of Benjy Egel
Benjy Egel
Benjy Egel covers local restaurants and bars for The Sacramento Bee as well as general breaking news and investigative projects. A Sacramento native, he previously covered business for the Amarillo Globe-News in Texas.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service