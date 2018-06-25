Wildwood Kitchen & Bar closed for the next month after fire

Wildwood Kitchen & Bar will be closed until late July to rebuild its kitchen after it was damaged in a fire last week.
"We had a small fire in our kitchen. It did some structural damage so we are down for the next 30 days to get our repairs done," the restaurant posted to Facebook on Monday. "We will keep everyone informed, thank you for your concern and input."
Owners Fred and Matt Haines invested $2 million into Wildwood's building in Pavilions Shopping Center and opened it in September 2016. In a January 2017 review, then-Bee food critic Carla Meyer identified the restaurant's burger, field greens salad and naan as three highlights.
The fire was started last Wednesday when a flame escaped the wood-burning oven, Matt Haines told the Sacramento Business Journal. Wildwood first posted about "a small mishap in our kitchen" on Thursday.
The Haines brothers own 33rd Street Bistro and Suzie Burger in Sacramento and Bistro 33 in Davis, and owned Bistro 33 in El Dorado Hills before its closure in January and Riverside Clubhouse before selling it in March.
The Bee's Benjy Egel is launching a new effort to cover Sacramento's dining and beer scene.
