The Grid closes 5 months after opening on K Street, new restaurant planned for its space

By Hannah Darden

January 11, 2019 04:17 PM

The former Woolworth’s at 10th and K streets has undergone a couple of redos in recent years.
The Grid, a restaurant that opened on K Street in September, has closed its doors, according to signage posted outside the restaurant.

The restaurant and bar opened in the space at 1000 K Street formerly occupied by casual Irish pub chain Bennigan’s, which closed in September after one year.

The Grid’s executive chef, Kent Souza, is known for his work with Kupros Craft House and Hoppy’s Railyard Kitchen & Hopgarden. The menu at The Grid featured Sacramento-inspired cocktails like the “Biba black lemon drop” alongside new spins on classic dishes made popular at other restaurants.

The closure was effective Thursday, according to the signage outside the restaurant.

The sign said there was an “ownership change” and that there is a “new restaurant and bar coming this spring.”

Calls to the restaurant Friday went unanswered.

