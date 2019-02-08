Is Broderick Roadhouse’s owner trying to resuscitate Oak Park Brewing Co.?

Oak Park Brewing Co.’s taps might not be dried up yet.

Broderick Roadhouse co-owner Chris Jarosz filed a California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control permit Tuesday for the building at 3514 Broadway along with partners Dana Huie and Gwen Scott. Their partnership’s name: Oak Park Brewing Company LLC. The story was originally reported by the Sacramento Business Journal.

The original Oak Park Brewing Co. opened the 89-year-old Broadway building in 2014. Co-founder Tom Karvonen described its beers as largely British and Belgian ales “with a West Coast edge,” while dishes such as Irish fries in beer-braised rabbit gravy earned three stars from then-Bee food critic Carla Meyer in a 2015 review.

But Sacramento County health inspectors shut Oak Park Brewing Co. down in May 2018 after finding mice, weevils and cockroaches in its kitchen. Though the brewpub reopened four days later, business never recovered and it closed for good in July.

Jarosz started Broderick as a food truck in 2012 and quickly expanded to locations in midtown Sacramento, West Sacramento, Carmichael, Roseville and Walnut Creek. He has also owned Localis, Saddle Rock, and Wicked ‘Wich food truck at various points in time.

Jarosz secured a deal to manage food service at the Capitol in 2016 after health inspectors found a cockroach infestation in the building’s basement cafe. He could not be reached for comment Friday.

Huie is a partner in Broderick as well as local Mel’s Diner and The Cheese Steak Shop franchises, according to his LinkedIn profile. Scott is an attorney, per the state bar.