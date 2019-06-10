Nishiki Sushi in midtown closing this month to make way for new Persian restaurant

Watch how to make your own sushi in less than two minutes Here are tips and tricks to making your own sushi. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are tips and tricks to making your own sushi.

A midtown Sacramento sushi restaurant will be closing down this month to make way for a new Mediterranean and Persian restaurant.

Anthony Malpartida, a manager at Nishiki Sushi, said the restaurant, at 1501 16th St., would be closing on June 22.

“Nighttime business hasn’t been as good as it should,” Malpartida said.

None of the dozen or so employees at Nishiki were offered continued employment by the owners, Malpartida said.

The new Mediterranean and Persian cuisine restaurant is planned to open by the end of this summer, Jen Farid said in an email, speaking on behalf of owners Idean and Mohammad Farid.

The restaurant’s name is still in the works, Jen Farid said, and the owners weren’t yet sure of how many people they would be hiring. The building will be renovated before it opens, she said.

Idean and Mohammad Farid have been running M. Shahrzad Fine Persian Cuisine since 2004. It is located at 2931 Sunrise Blvd. in Rancho Cordova.

Its menu consists of traditional Persian dishes, and a typical dinner entree costs about $15.