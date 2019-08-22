Restaurant News & Reviews

New Zocalo Mexican restaurant coming to Folsom’s Broadstone Plaza shopping center

The Sacramento area’s fourth Zocalo Mexican restaurant will soon be coming to Folsom’s Broadstone Plaza shopping center.

Colliers International, the real estate services company that represented the seller, announced that the site formerly occupied by Macaroni Grill at 2739 East Bidwell St. had been sold to the owners of Zocalo.

The sale closed Aug. 13 and the Mexican restaurant is planned to open as early as February 2020.

Zocalo has locations in midtown Sacramento, in the UV on Howe Avenue and in the Fountains at Roseville.

The restaurant’s menu offers a variety of Mexican dishes, plus mixed drinks and margaritas.

In 2013, a Sacramento Bee dining critic praised the midtown location’s setting, but noted that prices are somewhat high.

The midtown Zocalo has a four-star rating on Yelp.

