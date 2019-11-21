Restaurant News & Reviews

New restaurants, hiked price on the menu for 2020’s Dine Downtown

Dine Downtown will return in January for the 15th consecutive year with a handful of restaurant additions and a slightly raised price tag.

Restaurants will come up with a three-course prix fixe menu available from Jan. 10-20. Dinners will go for $40, up from the $35 tag of years past, and $1 of every meal goes to programs run by the Food Literacy Center and Hope Cooperative.

Newcomers such as MidiCi, Aji Dori, Solomon’s Delicatessen and Hoppy’s Railyard Kitchen & Hopgarden will offer three-course specials, as will longtime participants such as Biba and The Firehouse.

The 31 participating restaurants to date are:

Aioli Bodega Española

Aji Dori

Biba Restaurant

Brasserie Capitale

Camden Spit & Larder

Dawson’s Steakhouse

Ella Dining Room & Bar

Empress Tavern

The Firehouse Restaurant

Foundation Restaurant & Bar

Frank Fat’s

Grange

Hawks Provisions and Public House

Hook and Ladder Manufacturing Co.

Hoppy’s Railyard Kitchen & Hopgarden

Joe’s Crab Shack

Kasbah Lounge

Kodaiko Ramen & Bar

La Cosecha

The Melting Pot

MidiCi

Paragary’s

The Pilothouse Restaurant at the Delta King

The Porch Restaurant & Bar

The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar

Rio City Café

Solomon’s Delicatessen

Station 16 Restaurant & Bar

Tequila Museo Mayahuel

Tiger

Tower Bridge Bistro

Restaurant sales are often slow in January, a product of a winter chill combined with a lack of holidays such as Christmas or Valentine’s Day. Participating restaurants have seen nearly $6 million in total revenue from Dine Downtown sales since the program began in 2005, according to Downtown Sacramento Partnership data.

“Dine Downtown is an event that honors the many culinary talents that have made the heart of Sacramento their home,” Downtown Sacramento Partnership executive director Michael Ault said in a news release. “Guests have a chance to try new dining experiences and taste some of the most noteworthy restaurants in our region all while raising funds for two incredible local programs.”

Menus and reservations will be available online starting Dec. 1 at https://bit.ly/2pDMSaD.

Disclaimer: The Sacramento Bee is a minority sponsor of Dine Downtown along with Sac 365, Sacramento Magazine, OpenTable and Yelp. Kaiser Permanente is the primary sponsor, while Radio.com and Sacramento Regional Transit District provide additional support.

Profile Image of Benjy Egel
Benjy Egel
Benjy Egel covers local restaurants and bars for The Sacramento Bee as well as general breaking news and investigative projects. A Sacramento native, he previously covered business for the Amarillo Globe-News in Texas.
