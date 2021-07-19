Bee’s Best poll: What local shop makes Sacramento’s best ice cream?

Hundred-degree Sacramento summers call for ice cream. So where should you go?

Sacramento’s ice cream scene reflects the city’s diversity. There’s Thai-style rolled ice cream in Elk Grove and horchata-flavored scoops in south Sacramento, dairy-free concoctions in midtown and 80-year-old shops entrenched in historic tree-lined neighborhoods. So many options, but there can only be one. Vote below until noon on July 26.

Loading…