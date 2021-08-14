‘One of the greatest Sacramentans of all time’: How the city remembers Randy Paragary

Sacramento leaders are remembering Randy Paragary, the man who helped make the city’s dining scene what it is today.

Paragary died early Saturday after a bout with cancer. He was 74. The restaurateur founded the eponymous Paragary’s in midtown, Cafe Bernardo, Centro Cocina Mexicana and more over a career that spanned 50 years.

Sacramento, a city that prides itself on its food and has taken on the mantle of America’s farm-to-fork capital, owes much to Paragary’s legacy.

“The ripple effect of what he did is probably greater than what any other restaurateur has done in our (city’s) history,” Alex Origoni, owner of the Shady Lady Saloon and former Cafe Bernardo assistant manager, told The Sacramento Bee.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg agreed that Paragary’s illustrious career has left an unmistakable mark on the city. Writing on social media, Steinberg lauded Paragary as “one of the greatest Sacramentans of all time.”

“He helped put Sacramento on the culinary map and relentlessly, bullishly invested in its future,” Steinberg said. “He will be sorely missed but his legacy is imprinted on our community.”

Councilwoman Angelique Ashby also took to Twitter following the announcement of Paragary’s death, remembering a recent conversation shared with the restaurateur.

“Ah man, this one hurts. Lucky for me I just spoke to him a couple weeks ago ... and he gave me such encouragement, like he always does,” Ashby said. “No one loved (Sacramento) more. We are so fortunate that he chose to make this his home. God speed my lovely friend.”

Praise for the renowned restaurateur came not only from City Hall, but from Congress. U.S. Rep. Doris Matsui, D-Sacramento, said in a statement that Paragary will be remembered not just for his investment in Sacramento, but for his personal warmth.

“Sacramento has lost a true innovator, whose vision for Sacramento’s culinary scene has shaped our great city for generations to come. Randy held an unwavering belief in Sacramento and its people — his restaurants reflected that passion and built bridges within our community” Matsui said. “While he will be remembered for his entrepreneurial spirit and enduring impact on Sacramento’s cultural fabric, I will always remember his kindness and cherish our friendship. My thoughts and prayers are with the entire Paragary family during this difficult time. Randy will truly be missed.”

Management at one of Sacramento’s handful of Michelin-plated restaurants, Binchoyaki Izakaya, paid respects to Paragary’s legacy on Saturday, saying that he helped to pave the way for many in Sacramento’s fine-dining business.

“Our hearts go out to the Paragary family. Thank you Randy for being an innovator and creating an outstanding pathway for all of us in the industry,” management posted from the restaurant’s official Twitter account. “We will all do our best to carry on the Sacramento Food legacy.”

Scott Ostrander, chef and co-owner of Origami Asian Grill and a former chef at Paragary’s, pointed to Paragary himself as a huge contributor to his own career.

“I worked for him about 13 years off and on throughout my career and I can honestly say I wouldn’t be where I am today without him. He gave me so many opportunities throughout the years to operate his establishments and continue to develop myself,” Ostrander wrote in an Instagram post. “Sacramento has lost a hospitality legend. It’s good to know that what he built will endure and live on.”