Randy Paragary, an icon of Sacramento’s restaurant scene, dies at 74

Randy Paragary stands next to a table at Cafe Bernardo in midtown Sacramento on Monday, April 5, 2021. Paragary, a restaurateur who helped cultivate the success of Sacramento’s dining scene over a 50-year career, died Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, after a brief illness. He was 74. Sacramento Bee file

Randy Paragary, a pioneer in Sacramento’s nightlife and dining scenes for 50 years whose entrepreneurial spirit led and shaped a renaissance of food, drink, and hospitality in the state capital, died early Saturday after a brief illness.

He was 74 and had recently been diagnosed with cancer.

The impact Paragary had on Sacramento cannot be overstated. His restaurants, beginning and ending with Paragary’s in midtown, set new standards for cuisine and service in a political town that was still a bit dusty and provincial when Paragary opened his first venture, a basement beer joint with live music, in 1969.

From there, Paragary’s success was built on ideas for restaurant concepts including Paragary’s, Cafe Bernardo, and Centro Cocina Mexicana.

He was an enthusiastic collaborator with chefs who would become industry leaders in Sacramento, such as Kurt Spataro and Rich Mahan.

Paragary was bullish on Sacramento when others weren’t and his investments in neighborhoods such as midtown and R Street became key moments that helped transform and enliven once-sleepy sections of Sacramento.

Sacramento has become a haven for chefs and farm-to-fork cuisine and Parargary was at the forefront of that movement, but he was not a chef. He was more like an impresario whose organizational skills, attention to detail, and intellect created sweet music in hospitality.

His friends, like former Assemblyman Rusty Areias affectionately called Paragary Sacramento’s “Chairman of Hospitality.” He was the organizer, the booster, the financier who took the financial risks, the boss, the front man of his restaurant group, and, by extension, of the Sacramento food scene itself.

He achieved his success by being brilliant, but not arrogant. He was tough, but not mean. He was passionate about his work, but when a restaurant concept didn’t work or had run its course, he would shut it down and never look back. He tried to branch out in San Francisco, and when that didn’t work, he just got more successful in Sacramento.

But most of all, Paragary loved people. He relished chatting with customers and guests at all his restaurants and was often seen, along with his wife, Stacy, holding court with large groups of people in joyful conversations.

Paragary was both of a time gone by and rooted in the present. Willie Brown, the former San Francisco mayor, used to hold court in Paragary’s restaurants when he was the speaker of the state Assembly from 1980 to 1995.

But just before his death, Paragary pulled off a new venture in a business he had never tried: hotels. His Fort Sutter Hotel on 28th Street opened last year.

Just down the street from Paragary’s, the hotel is beautiful and bustling and in the months leading up to its opening, Paragary was excited about his venture.

He showed no inclination that he was going to slow down.

“Randy incubated and even partnered with many of his most ambitious employees so that they too could taste the feeling of being an entrepreneur,” said Mike Heller, a downtown developer.

Services for Paragary are pending.