Carr Fire: Here’s what we know

The latest on the Carr Fire burning in Redding:

Fatalities: Two, one a private bulldozer operator, the other a Redding firefighter.

Injuries: Exact number unknown, but Cal Fire says firefighters and residents have been injured since the blaze jumped the Sacramento River and forced evacuations in Redding and other communities. Mercy Medical Center in Redding reported treating eight people for burn-related injuries, none serious.

Size: 44,450 acres, or about 69 square miles. The fire is larger than the 61-square-mile size of Redding, which has a population of about 92,000.

Containment: 3 percent.

Cause: Vehicle malfunction on Monday afternoon at Highway 299 and Carr Powerhouse Road in Whiskeytown.

Evacuations: More than 20,000 have been evacuated from communities on both sides of the Sacramento River, although precise numbers were not yet available Friday morning.





Damages: 65 structures destroyed, 55 damaged, 4,978 threatened.

Weather outlook: Highs of up to 112 expected Friday afternoon.

Firefighting resources: 1,748 firefighting personnel, 110 engines, 10 helicopters, 22 bulldozers.

