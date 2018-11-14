Folsom Cordova School District to close schools, offices due to air quality

All Folsom Cordova Unified School District schools and offices will be closed Thursday due to “persistent unhealthy air quality conditions,” the district said in a news release Wednesday night.

No bus service will be provided Thursday because of the closure.

“This is an unprecedented situation and not a decision we take lightly. Our top priority is the health and safety of our students and staff,” the release said.

The district will notify all families by 3 p.m. Thursday about whether schools will be open Friday. The closure includes all FCUSD schools and offices, including the Education Services Center, the release said.





Poor air quality across the Sacramento region due to smoke from the Camp Fire has caused campus closures at Sacramento State and UC Davis, which will both be closed Thursday as well. FCUSD is the first school district to close elementary, middle or high school campuses.

Updates will be provided by the school district at https://www.fcusd.org/.