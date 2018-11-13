Sac State closes campus, UC Davis cancels classes over health risk from Camp Fire smoke

Sacramento State closed its campus and UC Davis canceled all classes Tuesday due to the poor air quality across Northern California as smoke from the Camp Fire continues to create unhealthy conditions.

Sacramento State announced Monday night on social media and in email and text alerts to students that the campus would be closed and classes would not be held. In a statement, President Robert Nelsen said that the decision was recommended by the university’s Office for Environmental Health and Safety.

“We will continue to monitor air quality conditions and send information as it becomes available,” Nelsen said.

The closures include the campus fitness center, known as the Well, and outdoor pools, according to posts by Sacramento State. The university’s satellite campus downtown will also be closed.

UC Davis announced on Twitter just after 6 a.m. that all classes would be canceled at its main campus and satellite sites in Davis and Sacramento, but that the campuses would remain open. Employees at each campus are still expected to work, according to the tweet. The university advised limiting outdoor activity to avoid smoky conditions.

The Camp Fire that sparked last Thursday about 90 miles from Sacramento in Butte County is still burning, reported at 117,000 acres Monday night. The wildfire raged through Paradise, a town of about 27,000 near Chico, and has officially become the deadliest and most destructive, with 42 confirmed fatalities and more than 7,100 structures lost, Cal Fire reports. Paradise was effectively destroyed.

Heavy smoke from the fast-spreading fire blew throughout much of Northern California, first hitting the Sacramento area hard Saturday. The city of Sacramento started offering residents free N95 respirator masks as Air Quality Index numbers reached into the mid 300s, denoted “hazardous” by the Environmental Protection Agency.