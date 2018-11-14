Los Rios closes all four community colleges, district office due to air quality

The Los Rios Community College District will close all four college campuses and its district office through Sunday, according to LRCCD public information officer Gabe Ross.

Campuses will be closed and all classes are canceled. The closure includes American River, Cosumnes River, Folsom Lake and Sacramento City colleges.

Students were informed about the campus closure with a text message from the district alert system.

“Regional air conditions have not improved as anticipated, so Los Rios colleges are canceling all classes effective immediately and through the end of the week,” the text read.

Poor air quality has closed school campuses across the region this week, including schools in the Folsom Cordova district, Sacramento State and UC Davis.