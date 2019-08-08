Siskiyou County man taken into custody after allegedly praising mass shooters on Snapchat

A man was taken into protective custody in Siskiyou County on Wednesday after praising recent mass shooters on Snapchat, police said.

A man was taken into protective custody in Siskiyou County on Wednesday after reportedly praising the gunmen in recent mass shootings on Snapchat, police said. Three guns were found in his home.

The man, described only as a 22-year-old from McCloud, “idolized” the shooters and said he hoped a similar incident would occur in his county, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Department.

More than 30 people were killed recently at three separate mass shootings in Gilroy, California; El Paso, Texas; and Dayton, Ohio.

Deputies received word of the Siskiyou County man’s “disturbing” message Wednesday morning and took the man into 72-hour protective custody to evaluate him, a Facebook post from the department said. They also searched the house he shares with his parents and discovered the guns.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The man admitted to writing the message but denied expressing intent to hurt Siskiyou County residents, the post said. It’s unclear what his motivations were.

Protective custody is used when there’s reason to believe a person might be a danger to themselves or others, the post said. After being evaluated, the person may be placed in a treatment facility designated by the county and approved by the State Department of Health Care Services.

“I am confident the man will receive an appropriate assessment and treatment that will help him and at the same time protect the community,” Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey said in the Facebook post.

Siskiyou County Behavioral Health Services case workers are helping with the case, according to the post.

In light of the recent mass shootings, Lopey said the department takes any threat seriously.

“The sergeant and deputes in this case did exactly what should have been done to safeguard the public and the involved author of these troubling messages,” he said.

This incident comes in the midst of several large-scale events happening in the county, according to the post. The annual Siskiyou Golden Fair began Wednesday.

To report a threat, people can call the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office’s 24-hour dispatch center at 530-841-2900.