Walmart is using virtual reality technology to train associates nationwide to prepare for the influx of holiday shoppers. One of Walmart’s training academies is in Boise where workers use an Oculus VR headset to learn about customer service.
Long live Black Friday: Americans expected to spend more this holiday season

By Michael Finch II

mfinch@sacbee.com

November 22, 2018 03:00 PM

Early predictions from a number of industry groups suggest Americans are on track to spend more this holiday season than last — and about 164 million people said they planned to start during the Thanksgiving day weekend.

A National Retail Federation survey estimated that consumers will spend, on average, about $1,007 per shopper, which is about 4.1 percent more than last year.

The industry group’s survey dovetails with the results of a Reuters/Ipsos poll which found that about 62 percent of Americans planned to take part in Black Friday shopping.

The unofficial holiday has waned in importance in recent years as competitive retailers open at earlier and earlier times. That trend, however, seems to have tapered off, with some 100 prominent retailers deciding to remain closed on Thanksgiving day, according to PwC.

