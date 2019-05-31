Debt collection company bringing 100 jobs to Elk Grove in office relocation

Fastest growing jobs in the United States through 2024 Employment projections from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicate which occupations are growing the fastest and which ones are adding the most new jobs. See which of them require a bachelor's degree or some postsecondary education. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Employment projections from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicate which occupations are growing the fastest and which ones are adding the most new jobs. See which of them require a bachelor's degree or some postsecondary education.

A Los Angeles-based debt collection company that recently finalized a lease on 15,000 square feet of office space in Elk Grove’s Laguna Springs Corporate Center plans to bring more than 100 jobs to the area.

USCB America, the largest privately held accounts receivable management company in California, will be consolidating its Sacramento and Lodi offices in favor of the new location, which will serve as its Northern California headquarters, according to a news release issued by the city of Elk Grove’s economic development department.

“USCB is excited about our relocation to Elk Grove,” USCB president and CEO Albert Cadena said in a prepared statement. “The move will allow USCB to grow and modernize our work environment to satisfy both our clients’ ever-changing needs and our employees’ comfort level in meeting those needs.”

The company will be moving into a four-story, 110,000 square-foot building in the Laguna Springs Corporate Center at 8220 Longleaf Drive. The building was built in 2016, according to the release.

“We are excited to welcome USCB to Elk Grove,” city economic development Director Darrell Doan said. “The city has made substantial infrastructure and incentive investments in this area which are paying dividends. With USCB’s presence, there will be nearly 2,000 jobs at Laguna Springs Corporate Center alone.”

USCB was founded in 1915 and has more than 400 employees across California and Nevada.