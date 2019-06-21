After abruptly closing, Cookie Connection to reopen Sacramento-area locations

Local sweets shop Cookie Connection shuts down Local confectioner Cookie Connection has shuttered all of its locations after being suspended by the Secretary of State’s office. The reason for the suspension is unknown. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Local confectioner Cookie Connection has shuttered all of its locations after being suspended by the Secretary of State’s office. The reason for the suspension is unknown.

After abruptly closing its doors due to financial strain last week, locally-owned Cookie Connection announced that it will be reopening its locations.

A post on the confectioner’s website said the two Cookie Connection locations in Roseville — one in the Renaissance Creek center and another in the Fountains center — will be opening Friday.

In Sacramento, its Loehmann’s Plaza site and its most recent expansion in midtown’s Ice Blocks are set to reopen on Saturday, according to the post.

“We’re back Sacramento,” the post read. “We had a setback but we’re back to shaking and ‘baking’ your favorite Cookies!!!”

Cookie Connection’s storefront in Woodland plans to reopen on Monday, the post said, making making no mention of its sole Orange County location in Irvine.

The post, which was not signed, went on to say that the stores had been closed after “a few large unexpected costs and expansion” that caused a “a huge (financial) blow to the point we could not operate.”

“With the love and support from God, my family, my wonderful employees, my awesome and flexible landlords, and the outpour of support from our customers and community, we are proud to announce we are re-opening our doors!!!” the post read. “We love and cherish our customers, we love the communities in which we operate and reside!!! We are now focused on making our amazingly delicious cookies and slowly earning back the trust and respect of our customers and communities!!!”

The saccharine post, however, did not address a notice of belief of abandonment previously left on the front door of the Ice Blocks storefront threatening legal action if overdue rent was not paid.

California Secretery of State records show that the Roseville-based cookie business has been suspended.

Cookie Connection was founded by Jake Hoffart and Mark Wright in 2003. Hoffart played college sports for Sacramento State and the University of Pittsburgh and had a brief stint in the Arena Football League. Wright is his brother-in-law.