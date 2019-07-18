Kohl’s hiring for seasonal positions at Roseville, Vacaville department stores

How to interview at a job fair Five people conducting interviews at the Career Fair held on Thursday, March 24 at the USCB Hilton Head Gateway Campus give a few tips on things to do -- and not to do -- when applying for a job. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Five people conducting interviews at the Career Fair held on Thursday, March 24 at the USCB Hilton Head Gateway Campus give a few tips on things to do -- and not to do -- when applying for a job.

Kohl’s department stores are hiring early seasonal employees at sites across the country as the back-to-school season gets underway, including at two greater Sacramento-area locations.

Kohl’s in Roseville, at 10375 Fairway Drive, and Kohl’s in Vacaville, at 570 Orange Drive, have available jobs, according to a news release by the retailer.

Seasonal hiring is expected to begin in August and will continue through the holiday season. The number of employees hired depends on the location’s individual needs, according to the release.

“Our early seasonal hiring strategy positions Kohl’s for success during the back half of the year and ensures our store teams are fully staffed and trained to meet the needs of our customers during the holiday season,” Kohl’s senior executive vice president Marc Chini said in a prepared statement.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Our full-time, part-time and seasonal Kohl’s associates bring to life the omnichannel shopping experience that sets Kohl’s apart, and we look forward to welcoming our new associates whether they’re looking to earn additional money for holiday gifts or seeking to start their careers in retail.”

Kohl’s will also be hiring 3,000 associates across all stores, according to the release.

More information about seasonal jobs at Kohl’s can be found at https://careers.kohls.com/seasonal.