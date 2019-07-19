Verifone to lay off 226 employees, outsource services at Lincoln office by August

A look at jobs and economic growth in the state of California A selection of 101 California Influencers are answering questions critical to the state's future. This week's topic is jobs and economic growth. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A selection of 101 California Influencers are answering questions critical to the state's future. This week's topic is jobs and economic growth.

San Jose-based electronic transaction technology company VeriFone, Inc., will lay off 226 employees from its Lincoln office in August, according to state records.

California Employment Development Department records show the VeriFone employees, who work at 1401 Aviation Boulevard, will be terminated by August 26.

The Placer County office’s mass layoff appears to be driven by an outsourcing of jobs, according to EDD records.

“While the Company’s elimination of the affected positions is expected to be permanent, the job functions associated with the eliminated positions are being outsourced to a third party,” VeriFone officials said in a filing with the EDD. “The Company anticipates that the third party may offer employment to many of the affected workers.”

Employees affected by the layoff include systems analysts, manufacturers and warehouse workers, according to EDD records.

VeriFone develops countertop PIN pads and point-of-sale technology, among other payment tools. The company operates in more than 150 countries.