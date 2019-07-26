Sacramento’s coworking scene is growing — The Makers Place is the one made for parents

Lesie Bosserman, founder of The Makers Place, holds her youngest son, Luke, age 2. Of the city’s many coworking spaces, The Makers Place is the first and only one thus far to offer on-site child care.

The Makers Place looks like just about any other house in Curtis Park — its gray-paneled facade and workaday white accents belie the buzz of energy within its walls.

But the humble highway-facing home at 2618 X St. is a novel fixture in Sacramento. Of the city’s many coworking spaces, The Makers Place is the first and only one thus far to offer on-site child care.

Before she founded The Makers Place, Leslie Bosserman had just given birth to her first child, and was juggling all the responsibilities that came with her newborn.

She quickly found that although she had previously been a part of Sacramento’s coworking community for some time, her son’s needs meant working out of a shared space wasn’t feasible and working from home was exhausting.

“When I got pregnant with my second baby, I had done this for two years from home, and I’m like, ‘no, there has to be a better way,’ ” Bosserman said. “So I was talking with my husband and a bunch of other parents in the community — both moms and dads — who were either freelancers, remote workers or parents who had this dream of starting something but put it on hold because they thought, ‘I can’t do this and have kids, like, there’s no way, there’s no support.’ ”

Bosserman’s answer was a hub where working professionals — many of them freelancers or entrepreneurs — with young children can focus on business without interruption, all while being just a room away from their kids.

The Makers Place is first and foremost a coworking space, Bosserman said. Parents can’t just drop off their kids and take off — they must remain on site — but they can use the coworking space without bringing kids.

She and her husband bought the house, did some renovations and opened up The Makers Place in January 2018. Bosserman said the space, which offers amenities including a full shower, is meant to be a “home away from home.”

Parents come to Bosserman from as far as Davis and Roseville, she said, in part because no other coworking space in the capital region is doing what The Makers Place is.

Stacie Taylor-Cima, a mother of two who is a member at The Makers Place, said she had been working remotely for years, but when her longtime nanny was no longer available, she had to look into other options.

“I can’t really work at home because it’s distracting. It’s hard for me to work in a coworking space because I still want to be close to my kids, and that’s why this place is so great,” Taylor-Cima said. “I want to be able to kind of feel like I know what’s going on with them and what they’re doing throughout the day, whereas if they were at a regular daycare, I would have no idea.”

Taylor-Cima’s kids had never been in a day care setting before, were still quite young and were, as she described them, “super clingy,” so she was somewhat apprehensive about joining The Makers Place at first. But now she can occasionally faintly hear her 1-year-old and 3-year-old singing through the walls while she works, which gives her peace of mind.

And she knows exactly who is taking care of her kids, too. That’s because The Makers Place is run cooperatively.

Parents have the option of choosing a trade-based membership plan that allows them to exchange hours of child care work for discounted coworking use, which doesn’t just cut down on overhead, Bosserman said, as she has to hire fewer caregivers, but it also promotes a tightly-knit community atmosphere.

“One of the things we believe in very strongly at The Makers Place is how to cross-promote and really build a sharing economy in Sacramento, so looking and saying, ‘what does someone here do locally that I can benefit from and also contribute to?’ ” Bosserman said.

To promote networking, Bosserman mounts members’ business cards on the wall — she said many members seek out each others’ services after discovering there’s someone who provides exactly what they need working right next to them — and hosts community events and workshops.

Although still in what Bosserman characterized as the “visibility stage,” The Makers Place now has 10 to 20 working parents in and out of the building on any given day and operates a licensed preschool on weekday mornings in addition to 30 hours per week of daycare services, she said.

Pricing varies, as parents can choose from a range of membership plans.

A part-time coworking-only membership can cost $150 per month, while a full membership with 30 hours of childcare per week can cost $1,080 per month. More information on The Makers Place’s memberships and services can be found at makersplacesac.com.