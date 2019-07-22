Attention, job seekers: 2,000 Sacramento-area jobs up for grabs at Tri County Job Fair

How to interview at a job fair Five people conducting interviews at the Career Fair held on Thursday, March 24 at the USCB Hilton Head Gateway Campus give a few tips on things to do -- and not to do -- when applying for a job. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Five people conducting interviews at the Career Fair held on Thursday, March 24 at the USCB Hilton Head Gateway Campus give a few tips on things to do -- and not to do -- when applying for a job.

Registration for the Tri County Job Fair — which expects to host about 60 employers on Aug. 22 — is now open to Sacramento-area job seekers.

The annual employment fair, held on the @the Grounds event site at 800 All American City Boulevard in Roseville, will offer attendees more than 2,000 job opportunities with some of the largest employers in the capital region.

Public sector employers confirmed for the job fair include both the city and county of Sacramento, El Dorado and Placer counties, the California State Teachers’ Retirement System, the California Prison Industry Authority and the state Office of System Integration.

Private employers include San Francisco Bay Coffee, The Gap, Sierra Pacific Industries, AppleOne, Red Hawk Casino, Thunder Valley Casino Resort and Ace Hardware.

The Tri County Job Fair is open to applicants of all backgrounds and experience levels, but its organizers suggest attendees come prepared with a firm, practiced handshake and dressed in professional businesswear, and prepare a 20-second elevator pitch.

Job seekers who are interested in attending can learn more about the Tri County Job Fair at https://tricountyjobfair.org/ and can register for the event at https://tricountyjobfair.org/job-seekers/.