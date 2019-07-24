Sacramento-area Walmarts will now deliver booze straight to your doorstep

Walmart is training associates with this new technology Walmart is using virtual reality technology to train associates nationwide to prepare for the influx of holiday shoppers. One of Walmart’s training academies is in Boise where workers use an Oculus VR headset to learn about customer service. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Walmart is using virtual reality technology to train associates nationwide to prepare for the influx of holiday shoppers. One of Walmart’s training academies is in Boise where workers use an Oculus VR headset to learn about customer service.

Walmart is rolling out a new alcohol delivery service in the Sacramento area, allowing online shoppers to purchase booze and have it shipped right to their doorstep.

Five Walmart supercenters will be participating in the new delivery service, including locations in Sacramento, Antelope, Roseville and Rocklin, according to a company news release.

Customers have been able to create delivery grocery orders through Walmart’s online marketplace, but now Sacramento-area shoppers need just add whatever alcoholic beverages they desire.

After selecting a time window for the delivery order to be made, shoppers must show valid identification to the Walmart driver upon delivery to verify legal age. Without a verification, the order will be returned to the store.

Check your address online to see if alcohol delivery is available. Participating locations are as follows:

▪ 5454 Crossings Drive, Rocklin

▪ 900 Pleasant Grove Boulevard, Roseville

▪ 8270 Delta Shores Circle, Sacramento

▪ 6051 Florin Road, Sacramento

▪ 5821 Antelope Road, Antelope

For more information, check out Walmart’s online grocery delivery service at grocery.walmart.com.