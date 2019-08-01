Hazardous waste transporter makes $28,262 settlement for storing waste near Stockton homes

How to file a workplace complaint with OSHA The Occupational Safety and Health Administration protects your right to a safe and healthy workplace. Learn how you can file a complaint if you believe your workplace is dangerous. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Occupational Safety and Health Administration protects your right to a safe and healthy workplace. Learn how you can file a complaint if you believe your workplace is dangerous.

A Texas-based hazardous waste transporter reached a $28,262 settlement with the California Department of Toxic Substances Control this week after allegedly storing waste near residential housing in Stockton.

PSC Industrial Outsourcing, LP, which also does business as Philip West Industrial Services, was subject to a DTSC inspection on May 25, 2017 at its Stockton waste transfer facility on West Fremont Street, where investigators found the company was storing hazardous waste within 500 feet of homes without a proper permit, according to department documents.

The company will be compelled to not store hazardous waste at the Stockton site for more than 10 days or operate near homes without a permit, according to the DTSC.

The $28,262 will be paid to the DTSC as a penalty within 30 days of the settlement, according to the DTSC.

The company operates in all 50 states, employs more than 5,500 people nationwide and operates 90 facilities across the country.