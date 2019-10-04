14,000 grocery workers vote to ratify 3-year contract with Safeway, Save Mart in California

Jacques Loveall, president of UFCW 8-Golden State, recommended that union members vote “yes” on the tentative deal with Safeway and Vons. UFCW 8 represents California workers from the Oregon border down to Kern County. rbyer@sacbee.com

Roughly 14,000 grocery workers in UFCW 8-Golden State voted to ratify a three-year contract proposal with Safeway, Save Mart, FoodMaxx, Maxx Value and Vons supermarkets in Northern, Central and Southern California, the union’s leader announced in a news release Friday.

UFCW 8-Golden State President Jacques Loveall stated: “Union member solidarity made these landmark contracts possible. Our members have proven once again, Solidarity Works!”

Safeway leaders did not return a call for comment.

Loveall said the contract included meaningful wage increases and a continued guarantee for strong benefits, but he did not reply to The Sacramento Bee’s request for details on the contract terms. The Bee reported in July that the union had reached a deal with Safeway and its affiliates. The news release said mail-in ballots were counted Oct. 3-4 at the union’s offices in Roseville and Bakersfield.

UFCW 8-Golden State continues bargaining with Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill and Food Source in Northern California. Last month, UFCW 8-Golden State and other UFCW locals in Southern California approved contracts with Albertsons, Ralphs and Vons in the region.