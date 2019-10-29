Theater at Arden Fair Mall suddenly vacant, apparently closed for business

Regal United Artist Arden Fair, the theater at Arden Fair Mall, appears to have closed for business over the weekend. The location was mostly vacant Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.

The show must not go on in Arden, apparently.

The theater at Arden Fair Mall in Sacramento appears to have recently closed abruptly.

On a visit Tuesday morning, the words “United Artists” remained on both the exterior and interior of the shopping center adjacent to the mall, but little else remained of Regal United Artists Arden Fair.

All other signage was gone from the box office area, there were no movie posters, the marquee visible from Arden Way showed no movie times, and workers were carting arcade games out of the building and loading them onto a box truck.

Additionally, showtimes for Regal United Artists Arden Fair were nonexistent on the Regal Cinemas website as of Tuesday. A phone call to the number listed for the theater redirected to Regal Cinemas’ automated voice system, which no longer included as Regal UA Arden Fair in its directory for the Sacramento zip code. On a search result page, Google proclaims the theater “permanently closed.”

A representative for Regal Cinemas did not immediately return The Sacramento Bee’s requests for comment.

Photos of the mostly vacant venue began appearing on Reddit and other social media pages Monday, reportedly taken Sunday evening.

Though the theater shares a name with the mall next door, it is actually a tenant of the adjacent property, a shopping center known as Market Square.

An internet search shows Market Square as being managed by Fulcrum Property, but phone numbers and email addresses provided for Fulcrum were disconnected as of Tuesday morning. No other stores at Market Square appeared to be recently closed as of Tuesday morning.

There did not appear to be any advance notice or announcement of the sudden closure at Regal UA Arden Fair. No signs or poster explaining the closure were seen Tuesday at the location.