Your guide to Black Friday in the Sacramento area: Store hours, savings and holiday deals

With Thanksgiving fast approaching, you can count on two things with certainty — a few extra pounds and Black Friday shopping deals.

This year’s shopping season is expected to be big, with more than 165 million customers expected to come out for the holiday weekend from Thanksgiving Day to Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, according to the National Retail Federation.

Black Friday is still the biggest draw for shoppers looking for savings, the NRF says, but Cyber Monday has gained traction is recent years as more and more retailers make the switch to digital sales.

Some of the biggest chains are already advertising low prices. Walmart is offering a special Black Friday deal on a 65-inch Philips 4K smart TV for $278, while Costco is shaving $450 off a 13-inch Dell touchscreen laptop.

Macy’s will be featuring up to 60 percent off select clothing categories, while internet shopping behemoth Amazon has a slew of deals advertised, including a Canon EOS M50 digital camera for $699.

Many of these deals will be available for purchase as early as Thanksgiving Day. Walmart, Target, Kohl’s, Macy’s, JCPenney, Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond will all be open on Thanksgiving Day, while Costco, Nordstrom, Sam’s Club, Barnes & Noble, Home Depot and Lowe’s will be closed until Friday.

There will be plenty of local deals in the area, as retailers big and small gear up for the shopping frenzy.

Amador Wineries will be hosting its own “Plaid Friday,” offering discounts and deals to shoppers on various vintages at vineyards around Amador County.

Here in Sacramento, the Midtown Farmers Market will be held at 1050 20th Street starting at 9 a.m. Saturday to highlight local growers and artisans for Small Business Saturday.

Many midtown-area small businesses will be taking part on Saturday as well. Consider recently-opened plant shop Propagate, which will offer 10 percent off all purchases, or Identity Boutique, where you can get store credit back for $50 purchases. Or try RIRE Boutique, which will be handing out free mimosas to its customers.

If you’ve already worked off the Thanksgiving feast, there are plenty of Saturday deals at midtown restaurants to choose from. Paragary’s will be offering bottles of rosé half-off all day, while Veg Cafe and Thai Basil will hand out a free Thai iced tea or coffee with $15 purchases and Burger Patch will give you 20 percent off if you’ve made a small-business purchase in midtown.

Black Friday Store Hours

This list of store hours was partly compiled using information available on BestBlackFriday.com.

Barnes and Noble – closed on Thanksgiving, opens 10 a.m. Friday at most area locations

Bed Bath & Beyond – opens 5 p.m. Thanksgiving until midnight and will reopen at 6 a.m. Friday

Best Buy – opens 5 p.m. Thanksgiving until 1 a.m. and will reopen at 8 a.m. Friday

Burlington Coat Factory – closed on Thanksgiving, opens Friday at 7 a.m.

Costco – closed on Thanksgiving, opens Friday at 9 a.m.

Crate & Barrel – closed on Thanksgiving, opens Friday at 8 a.m.





Gap – closed on Thanksgiving, opens Friday at 6 a.m.

Guitar Center – closed on Thanksgiving, opens Friday at 7 a.m.

Hobby Lobby – closed on Thanksgiving, opens Friday at 8 a.m.

Home Depot – closed on Thanksgiving, opens Friday at 7 a.m. at most area locations

HomeGoods – closed on Thanksgiving, opens Friday at 7 a.m.

JCPenney – opens 2 p.m. Thanksgiving and will remain open through 10 p.m. Friday

Jo-Ann – closed on Thanksgiving, opens Friday at 6 a.m.

Kohl’s – opens 5 p.m. Thanksgiving and will remain open through business hours Friday

Lowe’s –closed on Thanksgiving, opens Friday at 6 a.m.

Macy’s – opens 5 p.m. Thanksgiving until 2 a.m. and will reopen 6 a.m. Friday

Marshalls – closed on Thanksgiving, opens Friday at 7 a.m.

Nordstrom – closed on Thanksgiving, opens Friday at 9 a.m. at most area locations

Office Depot– closed on Thanksgiving, opens Friday at 8 a.m.

OfficeMax– closed on Thanksgiving, opens Friday at 8 a.m.

Pier 1– closed on Thanksgiving, opens Friday at 8 a.m.

Petco – closed on Thanksgiving, opens Friday at 8 a.m.

Sam’s Club – closed on Thanksgiving, opens Friday at 7 a.m.

Staples –closed on Thanksgiving, opens Friday at 7 a.m.

Stein Mart – closed on Thanksgiving, opens Friday at 7 a.m.

Target – opens at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving until 1 a.m., and will reopen 7 a.m. Friday

T.J. Maxx – closed on Thanksgiving, opens Friday at 7 a.m.

Walmart – opens at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving and will remain open through business hours Friday