Rents climb faster in Sacramento than in any other major U.S. metro

Median rent rose faster in Sacramento during the past 12 months than in any other major U.S. metro, according to Hotpads, a subsidiary of tracking firm Zillow.com.

Monthly median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in the four-county region was $1,695 during the last three months, up 8.2 percent from the same period last year. That's roughly triple the rate of rental growth seen nationwide.

Rents are jumping fast in Sacramento due to lack of housing stock and an influx of residents from the Bay Area. However, the Capital City still costs less than many other California metros. Median rent for a two-bedroom in San Francisco and San Jose is more than $3,000.

