Owned by Mel Giblson, one of Malibu’s ‘most beautiful estates’ for sale at $14.5 million.

Academy Award-winning actor and director Mel Gibson has put his lush Malibu estate up for sale at $14.495 million.

The remote estate is tucked in a canyon on 5.5 acres. It was owned by actors David Duchovny and Tea Leoni, according to the Los Angeles Times.





Toptenrealestatedeals.com, which reported the sale, calls the home “one of the most beautiful estates in central Malibu.”

The property at 22313 Carbon Mesa Road, Malibu, is “Immersed in breathtaking ocean and canyon vistas” and “meticulously landscaped grounds,” according to the listing.

The 6,578-square-foot house is accessed through a long-gated drive ending at a large motor court. It has five bedrooms and five baths. A two-story foyer opens into an expansive great room with high vaulted-beamed ceilings, stone-arched doorways, large chandeliers, dark-wood floors, walls of transomed French doors exposing canyon and ocean views and a grand stone Inglenook-style fireplace.

There is a large French Country kitchen, a den, gym and family room. Outside terraces offer overlooking ocean views. One offers “a romantic, vine-covered pergola for alfresco dining, and a three-car garage with a two-bedroom guest house above,” toptenrealestatedeals.com wrote about the property, adding that Gibson prefers a lush landscape.

There are two swimming pools on the property, which Gibson bough in 2008.

Sandro Dazzan of the Agency and Branden Williams of Hilton & Hyland hold the listing.