See mansion featured in ‘Nashville” TV series. It’s yours for $16 million

A luxurious mega-mansion that is the home of fictional character Rayna Jaymes in the television show "Nashville" is on the market for just under $16 million.

A luxurious mega-mansion that is the home of fictional character Rayna Jaymes in the television show “Nashville” is on the market for just under $16 million.

In the show, the queen of country music, played by Connie Britton, lives at estate in the elite Belle Meade neighborhood.

Belle Meade is where Nashville, Tennessee’s most affluent choose to live, including celebrity couples Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, and Vince Gill and Amy Grant, according to a TopTenRealEstateDeals.com article about the home sale, which comes in at $15.999 million to be exact.

Standing at 20,533 square feet, the European Village-style mansion at 1538 Page Road is made of stone, brick and wood. A long, stately driveway leads to the estate, which features slate roofing, six bedrooms—five of them spacious en suites, and one isa private entry apartment—eight full baths and three half baths, according to the listing.

The residence features rare, one-of-a kind artifacts, such as a mantle from a former Versace property. Outside grounds include a pond, a two-stall barn, pool, cabana with massive fireplace and “impeccably landscaped lawns and gardens perfect for large functions and events,” the listing says.

The home is carved out of the original 1807, 5,400-acre Belle Meade Plantation, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, it is part of the members-only Belle Meade Country Club with a private 18-hole golf course. The property sits across from two large parks for hiking and exploring. The “Nashville” show frequently features the home for exterior filming, and interior sets were replicated from the home’s kitchen and bedroom in exact detail down to the fabrics.

The ABC television series ran from 2012 to 2018. Before that, the home owners hosted charity events, fundraisers and parties, with entertainers such as Paul Simon and Jackson Browne performing. It was also the site of a fundraiser held for President George W. Bush in 2000 and hosted the opening festivities for the 2015 Country Music Awards.

Other special features include a floating spiral staircase, a brick wine cellar with storage for 3,500 bottles, billiards room and home theater.

Co-listing agents are Mauricio Umansky of The Agency, Beverly Hills and Dennis Johnson of Worth Properties, Nashville.