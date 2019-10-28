PG&E restores power to thousands. It’s also getting ready for the next blackout

PG&E Corp. has restored power to 30,000 homes and businesses overnight and said it would continue re-energizing its grid all day Monday — even as it prepared to shut the lights back off early Tuesday.

The utility warned that some customers might not get their power back by the time the next “public safety power shutoff” begins. Prompted by forecasts of more hurricane-force winds, the blackout is tentatively scheduled for 8 or 9 a.m. Tuesday and is expected to last through mid-day Wednesday across 35 counties.

PG&E said late Sunday it had issued preliminary warnings to 500,000 homes and businesses that they’re facing another blackout. That number could change.

After deliberately blacking out 965,000 customers late Saturday in an effort to prevent more wildfires, the troubled utility said it was deploying 6,000 field workers and 45 helicopters in a furious scramble to bring power back on. Pacific Gas and Electric Co. said it brought on board 129 additional personnel from five other utilities, including one in Florida, to support the effort.

So far the first customers to get their power restored were in the northern tier of PG&E’s vast territory — the North Coast, northern Sierra foothills and northern Sacramento Valley. PG&E didn’t offer any details on how quickly other portions of its grid would get their electricity back.

Complicating matters: Its helicopter inspections could be hampered by the smoke and firefighting efforts in Sonoma County, where the Kincade Fire is raging. The fire spread overnight to more than 66,000 acres and more than 180,000 residents remained under evacuation orders.

Meanwhile, the company’s fortunes continued to sink. PG&E’s stock price fell another 15 percent in early trading, to $4.19 a share, as investors continued panicking over PG&E’s potential culpability in the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County. The stock has dropped 44 percent since PG&E disclosed that a transmission tower malfunctioned in the area where the fire started last Wednesday.

PG&E was already in bankruptcy because of the billions in liabilities it faces over the 2017 wine country fires and last November’s Camp Fire in Butte County. The Kincade Fire could seriously undermine PG&E’s ability to successfully reorganize its finances and get out of bankruptcy.

The shareholder group backing PG&E’s reorganization plan has the right to back out if PG&E is found liable for another fire that destroys at least 500 homes. A competing group led by PG&E’s bondholders has a similar out clause. The Kincade Fire has destroyed 96 homes and other buildings so far; another 79,000 are considered threatened, according to Cal Fire.