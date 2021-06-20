Is your California home in a hazardous wildfire zone? Check this map

More than 2.7 million Californians live in very high fire hazard zones, according to a McClatchy analysis of statewide maps created by Cal Fire scientists to determine wildfire risks based on terrain, vegetation and weather.

These maps, created in 2007 and currently being revised to reflect new weather models and other improvements, have successfully predicted most major incidents in recent years. About 4 million acres burned in 2020, a record, but California is still building housing in high-risk areas.