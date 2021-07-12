Map shows where the River Fire is burning in California’s Sierra Nevada foothills

Along Road 415 near Raymond, people look at the smoke burning from the River Fire near the Mariposa and Madera counties border. The River Fire was at 2,500 acres with no containment around 7:30 p.m. Sunday The Fresno Bee

The River Fire has burned more than 4,000 acres since it began Sunday afternoon, scorching areas of oak and grass woodland in the Sierra Nevada foothills of Mariposa and Madera counties.

The fire, first reported in the area of Oak Grove Road and Oak Grove School Road, is about 10 miles southeast of Mariposa. The Madera County town of Raymond is about nine miles to the south. The town of Ahwahnee, also in Madera County, is about eight miles to the east of the fire area, and Oakhurst is about 11 miles away.

The southern entrance to Yosemite National Park, on Highway 41, is about 16 miles to the northeast.

Evacuation orders and warnings have been issued for residents in areas that are endangered by the River Fire.

Evacuation orders in Mariposa County include:

Indian Peak at Usona to Road 800

Oak Grove Road at Oak Grove School Road to Road 800

Stumpfield from Leonard to Madera County Line

In Madera County, evacuation orders are in effect for:

Road 800

Road 810

Road 812

Road 600

Apache Road to 612 both sides

Areas in which residents are being warned about the potential need to evacuate include Road 600, Road 612 and Road 415 in Madera County.

The American Red Cross has set up an evacuation center at the New Life Fellowship Church at 5089 Cole Road in Mariposa.

Cal Fire, the state’s department of forestry and fire prevention, reported Monday that the number of firefighters battling the blaze had swollen from 251 on Sunday night to almost 480. In addition to 83 fire engines, 12 bulldozers and nine water trucks, incident commanders said seven helicopters were added to the effort on Monday.

“Firefighters continue to aggressively attack the fire while dangerous heat persists,” Cal Fire reported Monday morning referring to high temperatures expected to climb to over 100 degrees. “Extreme fire behavior, due to low fuel moisture and persistent drought, is a concern. Crews are working hard to construct and reinforce control lines. Damage assessment is ongoing.”

As of mid-morning Monday, containment was estimated at 5% as crews work to build lines around the perimeter of the fire.