River Fire update: Containment improves overnight; Madera County state of emergency

Firefighters entered the fourth day of their struggle against the River Fire near Yosemite National Park on Wednesday, as damage assessment teams worked to get a picture of the destruction of the blaze.

Emergency workers received good news from the National Weather Service overnight, as cooler temperatures were forecast for the Sierra Nevada near the blaze in Mariposa and Madera counties. But that was tempered by the chance of 20-mph wind gusts, which would fan flames.

Madera County declared a state of local emergency Tuesday night, as the Board of Supervisors declared the River Fire had strained local resources, which will help the county receive state and federal assistance.

In a Wednesday morning update, Cal Fire reported five structures had been destroyed by the River Fire, which remained at 9,500 acres consumed while containment improved overnight from 15 percent to 21 percent.

A force of 1,517 personnel were attacking the fire, aided by nine helicopters, 121 engines, 25 bulldozers and numerous air tankers from around the state.

There were no reports of fatalities related to the fire.

