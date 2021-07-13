Live Updates: River Fire jumps to 9,500 acres; containment grows to 15% overnight

The River Fire burning west of Yosemite National Park continued to grow even as crews gained some containment overnight.

The fire, which started along the the Mariposa and Madera county border near Oak Grove Road and Oak Grove School Road on Sunday evening, nearly doubled in size on Monday and on Tuesday morning Cal Fire had the wildfire listed at 9,500 acres. Containment grew to 15% overnight.

More than 1,300 firefighters are now attached to the blaze, including 161 engines, 24 dozers and 30 crews.

Damage assessments are continuing, but as of Tuesday morning five structures were listed as destroyed and some 600 are threatened.

Evacuation updates

On Tuesday morning evacuations were in place in Madera County for Road 800, Road 810, Road 812, Road 600, Apache Road to 612 both sides and Road 600 between Apache Ranch and Blazing Saddle Trail, and JWP Ranch Road

Evacuation warnings were in place for Road 600, Road 612 and Road 415.

Mariposa County, Indian Peak at Usona to Road 800, Oak Grove Road at Oak Grove School Road to Road 800 and Stumpfield from Leonard to Madera County Line are open, but to residents only.

Emergency notifications can be found at MCAlert.org for Madera County and MSOAlert.com for Mariposa County.

