Coronavirus updates: California’s shutdown hits Sacramento; key vaccine date arrives

Thursday might be a pivotal day in the coronavirus pandemic.

The Food and Drug Administration held an advisory commission meeting that could result in Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine being approved for emergency use before the weekend.

If it’s approved as expected, distribution across the U.S. will begin within days.

California has secured 327,000 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine, with those shots expected to arrive by around next Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said earlier this week. The state has indicated the first doses will go to health care workers.

The FDA meeting comes as California and the vast majority of the U.S. continue to face a crushing surge of new cases, including waves of severe infections that are buckling hospital systems.

The New York Times reported Wednesday in an analysis of new federally released data that hospitals combining to serve over 100 million Americans had fewer than 15% of their intensive care unit beds available last week.

Newsom last week announced that same threshold, 15% ICU capacity, was the trigger for a region-based stay-at-home order. Within a week, three of California’s five regions fell below the 15% mark, including the 13-county Greater Sacramento area, which dropped to 14% Wednesday.

Those 13 counties — Alpine, Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Sierra, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba — have until 11:59 p.m. Thursday to enter a tight shutdown with closures for nonessential businesses, including hair salons and outdoor restaurant dining, and capacity at retail stores limited to 20%. Gatherings outside of one’s household are also barred.

It’s the strictest set of restrictions introduced since March. San Joaquin Valley and Southern California entered the shutdown over the weekend. The Bay Area remains near 20% of ICU capacity available, but five counties in that region voluntarily imposed tighter restrictions late last week, ahead of the state’s mandate. Only the North State area is not currently under some sort of lockdown, with its total intensive care capacity still above 25%.

California remains stuck in a long and harrowing coronavirus surge, by far its worst yet of the health crisis. Since the start of November, California’s rate of daily new infections and its concurrent total of hospitalized virus patients have each more than quadrupled, and the number of those patients in intensive care has more than tripled, data from the California Department of Public Health show.

Statewide test positivity jumped from 3% to nearly 9% in that same stretch, another frightening indicator of broad and rapidly accelerating spread.

“It is everywhere as far as I can see,” Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye said earlier this month.

There’s no sign of cases or hospital admissions slowing down, and it appears that the feared post-Thanksgiving surge is underway. The state reported 175,000 lab-confirmed COVID-19 infections in the past week — an average of 25,000 a day, including a record of nearly 31,000 added Wednesday. The hospitalized patient total rose from 9,000 to 11,000 in just the past five days.

The deluge is already overwhelming some hospitals in the state, and is now acutely threatening to outstrip what health staffs can handle at the regional and statewide levels. San Joaquin Valley’s ICU capacity has fallen to 4%, and Southern California’s has dropped under 10%. The state as a whole had less than 12% ICU availability as of Wednesday.

Deaths are rising quickly, too. California had a rolling two-week average of 50 COVID-19 deaths per day to start November. By Wednesday, it was at 98 a day. The state passed 20,000 all-time coronavirus deaths earlier this week.

To date, at least 1.42 million Californians have tested positive for COVID-19, according to CDPH.

Sleep Train Arena field hospital set up in Sacramento

The California Office of Emergency Services confirmed that the practice facility at Sleep Train Arena, which has been converted to an overflow hospital, was ready to receive patients as of Wednesday evening.

The practice gym has 66 hospital beds set up. Nearly 200 more could be added in the arena itself at a later date, OES spokesman Bryan May said in an email.

The Natomas site will treat “low-acuity” patients, and will not have intensive care units set up, May said. But the field hospital could ease the load at regular hospitals, freeing up space and staff to convert for ICU needs.

Sleep Train is one of 11 surge sites being prepped statewide, and it is the only such facility in the Sacramento area.

CSU campuses plan to reopen by fall 2021

The 23-campus California State University system announced Wednesday that it plans to resume in-person instruction for the fall 2021 semester.

Students have mainly been learning virtually since March, with limited exceptions such as nursing students.

“While we are currently going through a very difficult surge in the pandemic, there is light at the end of the tunnel with the promising progress on vaccines,” said CSU Chancellor Timothy White.

White said the decision was made early to allow students and families to plan ahead.

Latest Sacramento-area numbers: Over 70,000 cases, 868 dead

The six counties that make up the bulk of the Greater Sacramento region by population — Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba — have combined for more than 70,000 confirmed cases and at least 868 COVID-19 deaths.

More than 650 were hospitalized with the disease across those six counties, including at least 143 in ICUs, as of Wednesday.

Sacramento County has reported a total of 45,336 infections and 646 COVID-19 deaths since the onset of the pandemic. The county blew past another daily record with 1,262 new cases reported Tuesday, breaking the mark of a little over 1,100 set one week earlier. Wednesday brought 648 more.

In terms of episode date, which is the earliest of either onset of symptoms or the positive test specimen being collected, Nov. 30 through Dec. 3 marked the county’s four largest case loads of the pandemic by far, at 986, 981, 927 and 884, respectively. The previous high had been 675 infections connected to Nov. 23, county data show.

Local health officials have now confirmed at least 109 virus deaths among Sacramento County residents for November — seven short of September for second-deadliest month of the pandemic, but death confirmations for last month still coming in as those determinations are made official.

Four county residents died of the virus on Thanksgiving, and 31 died in the five days leading up to the holiday, county data show. Seven deaths have already been confirmed for the first four days of December.

Countywide, 398 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, yet another new record, with 85 of them in ICUs, state data show.

The city of Sacramento has reached 365 dead and over 25,000 infected. The latter equates to one in every 20 capital city residents having tested positive for the virus since the start of the health crisis.

Yolo County has reported a total of 5,639 infections and 89 deaths, with five fatalities added Wednesday. The county reported 93 new cases Wednesday, following 59 Tuesday and 125 Monday.

Yolo had a record-high 26 hospitalized with the virus, including 11 in intensive care as of Wednesday.

Placer County health officials have reported a total of 8,544 infections and 85 deaths, updated Wednesday with a record-high 371 cases as well as four deaths.

State data as of Wednesday showed 158 people were in Placer hospitals with COVID-19, a record, including 23 in ICUs. Placer’s own dashboard showed the totals at 161 hospitalized and 22 in ICUs.

El Dorado County has reported an all-time total of 3,529 positive test results and eight deaths as of Wednesday.

Health officials say 24 people are hospitalized and 13 in ICUs with the virus in El Dorado, both all-time highs.

In Sutter County, at least 4,502 people have been infected and 30 have died. The county reported four new fatalities Wednesday, following one death reported Tuesday. Sutter on Tuesday also reported a record-high 204 lab-confirmed cases.

Neighboring Yuba County has reported 2,670 infections, adding 50 on Wednesday following 78 on Tuesday. Yuba’s reported death toll recently fell from 11 to 10. This happens occasionally in counties due to a data correction, most frequently involving a decedent’s official place of residence being reclassified into a different county.

The bi-county health office dashboard showed 40 Sutter residents and 13 Yuba residents hospitalized as of Wednesday, though not all of them are being treated at Adventist-Rideout in Yuba County.

Rideout as of Wednesday’s state data update had 45 coronavirus patients, including a record-setting 11 in intensive care.