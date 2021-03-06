California just unveiled another way to get a COVID vaccine. Here’s how

Californians who volunteer to help immunize others against the coronavirus could be eligible for the vaccine themselves.

The state rolled out its site for the MyTurn Volunteer program Friday, where people can sign up to help give the coronavirus vaccine at clinics across the state. Those who complete a shift of four hours or more are eligible to get the vaccine, as long as an administrator of the clinic gives approval, said David Smith, the director of #CaliforniansForAll initiative at California Volunteers, during the state’s community advisory committee meeting Friday.

Volunteers don’t need to have medical experience. They can help with tasks such as directing traffic, sanitizing surfaces or providing support in different languages, according to the state’s press release. Those with medical experience can help with vaccination efforts through observing patients or preparing vaccines.

Volunteers can put in ZIP codes to see what shifts are available for them to sign up. Then, they can provide contact information and go through any necessary background checks and online training, Smith said. Medical volunteers will need to have their licenses verified.

“You have a chance to have a shot. Have a shot at saving lives and, have a shot at being a part of the solution, and California needs you,” California Volunteers’ Chief Service Officer Josh Friday said in his announcement of the program.

It’s not yet known when people can start actually signing up for volunteer shifts. Although the site is available, it currently doesn’t appear to show any shifts, although people can sign up to be notified of any opportunities in their area.

But the volunteer program comes as the state continues to expand who’s eligible for the vaccine. As of March 15, four to six million Californians under 65 with severe health conditions or high-risk disabilities are set to be eligible for the vaccine.

California Volunteers in its release also said it’s partnering with more than 900 AmeriCorps members to support COVID-19 vaccination and response effects.