This week at The Equity Lab: How to join MLK Day celebrations + Spending your stimulus check

Martin Luther King speaks at California State University, Sacramento on Oct. 16, 1967. Sacramento Bee file

This year’s MLK Day marches will look different: Here’s how you can join in as Sacramento groups find alternate ways to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday to accommodate COVID-19 restrictions and safety precautions.

Vaccine plans are here for people older than 65: On Wednesday, California officials acted to move everyone older than 65 into the state’s COVID-19 vaccine line, positioning them right after health care workers and skilled nursing home residents. The change was made in response to the disease’s higher death rate for older people.

Read about a holistic approach that helps people in domestic violence situations escape: How white sage, beading, more help Sacramento-area Native Americans escape domestic abuse.

How are you spending your stimulus check?

This week, Bee reporters Jeong Park and Kim Bojórquez looked at how Californians plan to spend their $600 stimulus checks. It comes down to this: Some need the money — and some can share it.

For Mary Bane and her husband in Sacramento, $1,200 will help the couple in their mid-70s get groceries delivered, avoiding trips to stores where they could contact the coronavirus.

For Gwen Schoen, also of Sacramento, the check will allow her to give money to her hairdresser.

Others said the money could help their lives after months or years of living month-to-month, whether it be finally giving them some room to dig out of their debt or paying for a bed frame that they couldn’t save up for.

The $900 billion coronavirus relief package gives $600 to single people making $75,000 or less and $1,200 to married couples making $150,000, with partial payments for some who earn more than the threshold. Families can get an additional $600 for most dependent children under age 17. [Read the full story here.]

Click here to share with us how you’re planning to spend your stimulus checks.

