Equity Lab: Derek Chauvin found guilty. Sacramento, we want to hear from you

People cheer after a guilty verdict was announced at the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minn. Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
People cheer after a guilty verdict was announced at the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minn. Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Hello Equity Lab faithful,

It’s April 21, 2021 and I am Marcus D. Smith the Black Communities reporter for the Sacramento Bee’s Equity Lab.

On April 20, 2021 a jury found Derek Chauvin, an ex-cop in Minnesota, guilty on all 3 charges -- holding him accountable for the murder of George Floyd.

I’ve spoken with community activists and local leaders who have expressed that the guilty verdict is only the beginning. Activist have stressed that it’s up to the people to capitalize and continue to apply pressure on local officials to advocate for the changes communities want to see in how the policing system operates.

I’ve heard some communities express satisfaction with the results from the verdict and have compared the trial to that of Emmett Till in 1955, which had a much different outcome. There was evidence of injustice and the two men responsible for the brutal murder of Till were not charged. The lack of accountability then sparked riots throughout the United States.

I have also heard comparisons of Derek Chauvin’s triall to that of Rodney King, who was beat profusely by the Los Angeles police department - on camera. Those cops were acquitted of all charges, sparking the infamous LA Riots and protests across the country.

Prior to the announcement of the verdict, I received a voicemail from a 74-year-old resident of Roseville. This woman was 8-years-old when a mob of white men killed Till and 46-years-old when the LAPD officers who beat King were acquitted. She expressed concern for our country’s humanity if we did not do right by George Floyd.

Well with a guilty decision - on all charges - we took a step in the right direction. The question is now: How do we keep the accountability going to continue the path toward justice?

The Sacramento Bee and I are interested in hearing your thoughts. Let us know by filling out this Google Form. Let your voice be heard!

-Marcus D. Smith, Black Communities Reporter

Here’s what else you need to know this week:

Must-Read Stories

AP21039796721705.jpg
Juan Delgado, 73, right, receives a COVID-19 vaccine shot from a health care worker at a vaccination site in the Mission district of San Francisco, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Counties in California and other places in the U.S. are trying to ensure they vaccinate people in largely Black, Latino and working-class communities that have borne the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic. San Francisco is reserving some vaccines for seniors in the two ZIP codes hit hardest by the pandemic. (AP Photo/Haven Daley) Haven Daley AP

More Interesting Reads

Looking to get a COVID vaccine appointment?

To date, about 17.3 million people in California have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC.

➡️ Click here for more vaccine data.

As of April 15, every California resident 16 and older are eligible to be vaccinated. Vaccinations for people younger than 16 are not yet approved by the FDA.

Find a vaccine appointment here.

What we’re listening to (and you should, too!)

It feels like almost every day we are confronting what I like to call news that points out the worst of human behaviors or more simply, “bad news”. Sometimes, it can get overwhelming to consume all of the unfortunate events, whether it’s Georgia restricting voting rights, or children being shot and killed by police officers -- sometimes, we just need a break and time to check in on how we feel about ourselves, our interior lives, and our communities.

I’ve really enjoyed listening to the Okay, Now Listen podcast from Scottie Beam and Sylvia O’bell. It’s like listening in on unabashed, unfiltered, and vulnerable girl chat. The episode I found particularly enduring was one of the most recent episodes on body image. The conversation style is inviting and a bit triggering but it feels good to refocus on self for an 1 hour out of the day.

Scottie and Sylvia are the perfect duo and if you get some free time and want to check in with self and leave the world’s problems at the door, I invite you to listen.

- Keiona Williamson, Editor

Thank you for reading, and we will see you again next week!

