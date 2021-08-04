Sacramento’s superhero series lands new home in DoCo plaza. Impound Comics opens Friday

Sacramento was initially introduced to Impound Comics last year when founder Brent “Trayce” Sands published his first comic “The Impound” series, officially bringing a superhero to the city.

Beginning Aug. 6, you can buy the series and other merchandise in-store at the Impound Comics Store. Sands and partner, Antawn Bryant, are hosting their opening at 10 a.m. Friday at Downtown Commons.

The store is located on the main plaza at 500 J St., Suite 155, next to Echo and Rig.

“When (Trayce) told me that we were going to have a store in DoCo, my smile, everything just lit up for me. Since then we’ve been in here working day and night to get it where it is today,” said Bryant. “It’s been a blessing, it didn’t hit me until we got the keys. Every time we come in, we have a store. Every time we come in, every time we leave, we have a store.”

Customers can read all about the aspiring MMA fighter Anthony “Impound” Endsley in the Origin of Impound and purchase the comics in-store.

Patrons have the opportunity to sample their video game “Impound: Vengeance” and eventually participate in Impound gaming tournaments.

Also available in-store is Superhero Daycare, a series featuring the the same characters from Impound when they were kids.

The store also sells T-shirts, hats, hoodies, masks, and other merchandise like coffee mugs, key chains, posters, stickers and mini basketballs.

By making a purchase on opening day, or any other time you visit the location, you are eligible for a monthly subscription.

Patreon sign-ups are available online through the Patreon website or on their Impound Comics website.

To celebrate the grand opening of the location, individuals 21 and over can start ordering the official Impound drink at Tiger on K Street, where you can ask the bartender for a ‘Dark Impound’.

“Definitely don’t ever short yourself on what you think you’re going to do, or what you can’t do, just make it real, and it will happen. If you keep your mind positive and your eyes on the prize. Stay focused and it will happen,” said Sands.

Store hours are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It closes at 6 p.m. on Sunday.