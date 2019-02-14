Gusty winds and thunderstorms possible in Sacramento after record-setting rainy day

Rain and gusty winds will continue Thursday in the valley after Wednesday’s rain totals shattered daily records in Sacramento.

National Weather Service has extended its flood warning in place through at least 8 p.m. Thursday in the Sacramento Valley, with a chance of thunderstorms starting mid-morning, NWS meteorologist Hannah Chandler-Cooley said.

NWS reported 2.11 inches of rain at the Sacramento Executive Airport on Wednesday, close to double the previous record of 1.22 inches set Feb. 13, 1979. Sacramento also received 1.94 inches downtown, breaking the previous daily record of 1.61 (1926).

Wind and downed trees are still causing power outages around the region. On Thursday morning, about 2,000 Sacramento Municipal Utility District customers were without power in Orangevale, according to SMUD’s outage page. About 500 more customers lost power Thursday morning in Folsom due to a tree falling on lines.

Across the state, more than 41,000 of PG&E’s customers started Thursday without power. Pacific Gas and Electric Co. outage maps showed roughly 7,000 without power in Redding and surrounding areas early Thursday morning a day after snow and wind caused outages in Shasta County.

Minor power outages were also reported for a time overnight for PG&E customers in El Dorado Hills, Lincoln and Vallejo, among other locations.

Sacramento will see up to another inch of rain Thursday, Chandler-Cooley said, and 1 to 2 inches total are expected between Thursday and the weekend.

With a wind advisory in place through 6 a.m. Friday, Chandler-Cooley said gusts between 40 and 50 mph are possible in Sacramento. Gusts approaching 50 mph were recorded at Folsom Lake and in Fair Oaks on Wednesday, NWS said in a tweet.

There is also a chance of isolated tornadoes in the valley, with the highest likelihood between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., NWS forecasts show.

Downpours on Wednesday led Sacramento County to open three sandbag stations for residents in need, and officials kept a close eye on flood-vulnerable spots like Arcade Creek and Discovery Park.

Minor flooding along freeway lanes, ramps and local streets have been reported by California Highway Patrol and Caltrans, but no major flood incidents were reported as of Thursday morning.

“We always tell people that with extra rain, localized street flooding could occur again,” Chandler-Cooley said. “We ask them not to drive through any water on the roads. You never know how deep it could be.”

Wednesday’s rainfall was brought on by an atmospheric river system, but Chandler-Cooley said a second, separate system is responsible for conditions Thursday and Friday in the Sacramento region.

A winter storm warning in the Sierra Nevada range remains in place through 4 a.m. Saturday, with chain controls still expected along major highways.

NWS Reno reports snow levels will “sharply drop” by early Thursday afternoon, continuing to affect travel through the mountains.