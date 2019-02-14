El Niño officially arrives: Rising rivers bring flood warnings to Sacramento, Yolo

As El Niño officially arrived in California, rivers continued rising in the greater Sacramento area and flood risks increased along Cache Creek in Yolo County and elsewhere in the Sacramento Valley.

The Sacramento River was expected to crest the Fremont Weir sometime this afternoon, steering water away from the city of Sacramento and into the Yolo Bypass.

Rain and strong winds were continuing to pound the region, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration declared that an El Niño weather pattern had officially taken hold in the West. The weather phenomenon is marked by unusually warm water in the Pacific and can sometimes bring wetter-than-usual winters.

“El Niño conditions across the equatorial Pacific have come together, and we can no announce its arrival,” said Mike Halpert of NOAA’s climate prediction center, in a prepared statement. He added that it’s believed that this winter’s El Niño pattern will be relatively weak, however.

The last El Niño in 2016 brought only average rains.

In the Sacramento area, the National Weather Service said its flood warning for much of the Sacramento Valley would remain in effect at least until 8 p.m. Flash flood warnings were issued early Thursday for parts of El Dorado, Calaveras and Amador counties.

Alan Haynes, of the federal government’s California Nevada River Forecast Center, said Discovery Park north of downtown Sacramento could expect to flood around mid-day — a typical occurrence during significant rainstorms. He said the Fremont Weir — the concrete safety valve built nearly a century ago to protect the city — would probably be topped by mid-afternoon, flooding the Yolo Bypass.

“It’ll be a fair amount of water but nothing too extraordinary,” he said.

One potential trouble spot, though, is Cache Creek, which hit flood stage at Rumsey early Thursday, according to the forecast center’s gauges. Haynes said it’s possible levees could be topped, flooding roadways and potentially pushing some water toward Woodland.

“It could be a little dangerous,” he said.

Dana Carey, the Yolo County emergency services coordinator, said crews were monitoring the levees and were in communication with Woodland city officials.

“We have teams out there checking the water heights,” she said. “We will deal with whatever we have in front of us.”

Yolo’s community services website said portions of Interstate 505, which runs through the western part of the county, were closed, along with some county roads.

Northern California’s major reservoirs, including Folsom, Shasta and Oroville, continued to have ample empty space for flood control. Folsom has been releasing water at 20,000 cubic feet per second since Wednesday morning, said spokeswoman Erin Curtis of the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.