Fallen tree smashes SUV in Loomis, hospitalizing driver, Placer County authorities say

A tree fell on the front of an SUV in Loomis, hospitalizing the driver after smashing through the vehicle’s hood and windshield, authorities said.
The uprooted tree fell diagonally across the front of the SUV, which was driving on King Road, causing serious damage including the area of the driver’s seat, as seen in multiple videos posted by Placer County Sheriff’s Office to Facebook just after 8:20 a.m.
In an update post, the Sheriff’s Office said deputies and South Placer Fire District personnel responded to the scene and extracted an entrapped driver, who was transported to an area hospital.
The status of the driver and nature or extent of injuries was not immediately known.
The sheriff’s office said in later update posts that the incident downed power lines in the area, and King Road is shut down between Sierra College Boulevard and Bankhead Road as of 8:40 a.m. as the tree and vehicle continue to block the roadway.
