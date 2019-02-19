Mayor says Stephon Clark death wounded Sacramento, calls for $200 million community fund

Saying the death of Stephon Clark last year ripped open old wounds in the city, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg on Tuesday said he will push to invest $200 million in Sacramento’s lower-income neighborhoods in the coming years in an attempt to avoid other such tragic events.

In a sobering State of the City speech, Steinberg said he was sorry for Clark’s death at the hands of city police last March, and said he wanted to improve lives throughout Sacramento by using Measure U money to create jobs, housing and other opportunities, notably in communities of color. City voters approved extending and doubling the Measure U sales tax in November.

Police, responding to reports of a man breaking windows, chased Clark, 22, last March into a backyard and shot him. Officials said they mistook the cell phone in his hand for a gun.

The mayor chose the Pannell Community Center in Meadowview, a mile from the shooting site, as the venue for his annual speech, and opened by addressing Clark’s family.

“I start by saying and meaning the only thing I know that matters to Stephon’s family and many in our community: I am deeply sorry for what happened to Stephon.,” he mayor said. “I am deeply sorry for the pain that will always be with you. The outcome was wrong. He should not have died.”





He said he and police have been talking with community members in recent months, hoping to create a better relationship.





The mayor referenced the ongoing district attorney’s investigation into the shooting, saying he did not know when District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert would announce her decision, but said he understands the anger that could follow that announcement.





“I do not know what the District Attorney and The Attorney General will decide over the days, weeks or months ahead,” he said. “If they decide not to bring criminal charges based on the existing state law, I know that there will be real anger about such a result.”





He pointed out that police have the legal right to use lethal force, but said the city police department is looking at its policies to see if they can be improved.

“There is much more we must do to bring clarity and safety to meet the spirit of the law and of our city’s values,” he said. “We must place more emphasis on the sanctity of life. And we must ensure our police response is not disproportionate to the suspected crime.”

Steinberg proposed that the city put $40 million a year for the next five years from new Measure U tax money into an economic trust fund, to be spent on “economic equity in our neighborhoods.”

The mayor did not offer details. The spending would have to be approved the City Council.

“We have a choice,” Steinberg said. “Sacramento’s next days and months must be a tipping point, not a breaking point.”