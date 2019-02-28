Local

Sacramento police name new helicopter in honor of Natalie Corona, fallen Davis officer

By Michael McGough

February 28, 2019 09:52 AM

This is Sacramento Police Department’s newest helicopter - the 505 Jet Ranger X

The Sacramento Police Department showed off its new helicopter, the first law enforcement-configured Bell 505 Jet Ranger X, on social media Tuesday.
By
Up Next
The Sacramento Police Department showed off its new helicopter, the first law enforcement-configured Bell 505 Jet Ranger X, on social media Tuesday.
By

The Sacramento Police Department has announced it is naming its new helicopter in honor of fallen Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona.

Unveiled earlier this year but not named at the time, the department’s new Bell 505 Jet Ranger X will be named “Halo,” a nod to both Corona’s surname (Spanish for “crown”) and the notion by loved ones and colleagues that she was an angel.

Sacramento police officials held a live-streamed ceremony at Bell Avenue Elementary School, where the helicopter landed in the grass. Kids at the school helped pick the helicopter’s new name.

Police Department officials said the will be repainted and redesigned with logos and words commemorating Corona, who was killed at age 22.

Corona was shot dead in downtown Davis in January while responding to a traffic collision, a victim in an apparent shooting spree. A memorial service at UC Davis drew thousands of people, including law enforcement officers from all over the country.

Earlier this month, a Yolobus that was struck during the Jan. 10 shooting was also rededicated and named in Corona’s honor.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

yolo

news

news

Michael McGough

Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.

  Comments  