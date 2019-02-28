Sacramento police name new helicopter in honor of Natalie Corona, fallen Davis officer

The Sacramento Police Department has announced it is naming its new helicopter in honor of fallen Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona.

Unveiled earlier this year but not named at the time, the department’s new Bell 505 Jet Ranger X will be named “Halo,” a nod to both Corona’s surname (Spanish for “crown”) and the notion by loved ones and colleagues that she was an angel.

Sacramento police officials held a live-streamed ceremony at Bell Avenue Elementary School, where the helicopter landed in the grass. Kids at the school helped pick the helicopter’s new name.

Police Department officials said the will be repainted and redesigned with logos and words commemorating Corona, who was killed at age 22.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee

Corona was shot dead in downtown Davis in January while responding to a traffic collision, a victim in an apparent shooting spree. A memorial service at UC Davis drew thousands of people, including law enforcement officers from all over the country.

Earlier this month, a Yolobus that was struck during the Jan. 10 shooting was also rededicated and named in Corona’s honor.