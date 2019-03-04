Sacramento Kings expect Stephon Clark protest tonight. What it means if you’re going to the game

The Sacramento Kings announced the team would close the Golden 1 Center plaza to everyone but ticketed guests and employees Monday in anticipation of possible protests at tonight’s game with the New York Knicks.

The announcement follows a relatively calm weekend of protests after District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announced Saturday she wouldn’t file charges against the two police officers who killed Stephon Clark.

“Today, the plaza will close in the early afternoon and will only re-open to ticketed guests to ensure safe entry into the arena for the game tonight,” the Kings said in a statement released Monday morning. “Ticket checks will be in place on the perimeter of the plaza and an increased security presence will be on-site to assist ticketed guests. To expedite entry, guests are encouraged to arrive early and have their ticket ready to show staff.”

Tip off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee

Support local journalism The Bee is your go-to source for in-depth coverage of the Stephon Clark investigation. And today, we continue to bring you coverage of news that affects your life, your communities and our region — coverage you can’t get anywhere else. We believe in our communities. Believe in and support The Sacramento Bee, your trusted local news source. Click to subscribe

Last spring, in the immediate aftermath of the shooting of Clark — an unarmed black man — protesters effectively closed off the main arena entrances before two games. The games were played before sparse crowds that arrived early, while thousands of ticketholders milled outside the building, unable to get inside. Shouting matches and scuffles flared up between protesters and fans.

The Kings and the city responded with beefed-up security; temporary barriers were erected so only ticket holders could get access to the plaza around the arena. The team hadn’t commented until Monday on what security measures would be in place this year, other than to express confidence that fans will be safe.

Sonia Lewis of Black Lives Matter Sacramento told The Sacramento Bee this weekend that there “is nothing planned at this moment that I know of” that would involve a protest at the arena.

But, she added, “If we were planning something, we wouldn’t give the media a heads up.”

Don’t miss the latest news: Sign up for breaking news alerts.