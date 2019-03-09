Protesters march to Stephon Clark’s family home in Meadowview for vigil

About 100 protesters marched through Meadowview on Friday to the home where Stephon Clark was shot and killed by two Sacramento police officers last year.
The protest, originally began as a vigil, started at the corner of 29th Street and Florin Road, where a group of protesters held signs and chanted at cars passing by. As the crowd grew, protesters took turns speaking and leading chants.
“There’s no other space in our community where we’re able to air these grievances,” protest organizer Jamier Sale said. “When we come to City Council meeting, we’re met with police. The only way we’re able to express ourselves is as a crowd because we know the Constitution provides us with the freedom of speech and the freedom of assembly, which we saw on Monday cannot be violated at the whims of the powerful.”
After an hour of protesting on the street corner, activists led the group to march down 29th Street toward the home of Clark’s grandmother, Sequita Thompson.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee
#ReadLocal
They chanted “Hands up! Don’t shoot. Fists up! Fight back!” as well as “Whose streets? Our streets!”and “Black Lives Matter!” before reaching the family home.
Police gave the crowd a wide berth, blocking vehicles.
Once there, Clark’s brother, Stevante, escorted a group of the marchers into the backyard where his brother was shot on March 18, 2018.
The yard had a stone memorial marker with Stephon Clark’s name on it. It was surrounded by four lighted candles.
“This could be you. This could be your family,” Stevante Clark said before leading the protesters in the backyard in a moment of silence, after which, he shouted, “we’re going to say his name and we’re going to say it loud as hell.”
The group left the family house and headed back toward Florin. Their chants echoing through the neighborhood.
At around 8:40 p.m., the group stopped in the intersection of 29th Street and Florin, halting traffic. Speakers talked into a microphone with a public address system until the crowd broke up around 9 p.m.
“I want you all to take a look at my son, he’s probably the youngest one out here, he’s 6 years old,” protester T’keyah Robinson said to the crowd. “I want you to know that what you’re doing is not in vain. You’re doing this for my son’s future.”
The protest capped nearly a week of protests sparked by Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert’s decision not to criminally charge the officers who shot Clark and just hours after Schubert said that 84 protesters who were arrested during Monday night’s march in East Sacramento would not be charged.
On Thursday, hundreds of students marched peacefully through the streets to the Capitol, where they called for changes in the use of force by police.
The vigil was organized by the Answer Coalition, which advocated in posters and a Facebook post for the officers, Terrence Mercadel and Jared Robinet, to be jailed.
Comments