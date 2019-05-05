The Sacramento Bee wins 25 awards at CNPA’s California Journalism Awards

A motorcyclist looks over at two turkeys who disrupted the flow of traffic as they left the UC Davis campus on Wednesday afternoon on August 1, 2018. This photo won first place in the features category. Bee file

The Sacramento Bee was honored with 25 prizes at the California News Publishers Association’s annual California Journalism Awards Gala on Saturday in Long Beach.

The awards recognize the work produced in 2018 and included a wide variety of stories, photos and videos. The contest drew more than 3,000 entries from daily, weekly and campus newspapers. The Bee was honored for general excellence for its digital and print platform among the state’s largest news organizations.

José Luis Villegas won first place in the feature photo category for his humorous photograph of turkeys blocking traffic at UC Davis in August. He also won third place for his coverage of New Year’s celebrations in Sacramento.

The paper’s staff garnered two awards in the breaking news category for large papers.

Black Lives Matter supporters walk onto northbound Interstate 5 from I Street on Thursday, March 22, 2018, during a rally for Stephon Clark, a unarmed man that was shot by Sacramento Police. Hector Amezcua hamezcua@sacbee.com

The judges awarded third place to the paper’s staff entry, anchored by Anita Chabria, on coverage related to the March 18, 2018, shooting death of Stephon Clark by two Sacramento Police officers and the community’s reaction, as well as the incident’s lasting aftermath and the reforms it prompted. The judges called it “compelling journalism using full digital reporting range to tell likely the most important story in Sacramento in 2018.” It also praised The Bee’s use of crowdsourcing to help review the police videos in the city’s Meadowview neighborhood.

Faye Kennedy, right, is comforted by Amna Salameh, left, after wiping tears at a vigil for Stephon Clark in South Sacramento, Calif., on Sat., March 31, 2018. Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man that was shot by Sacramento Police in his grandmother’s back yard. The photo was among a series awarded by CNPA. Renee C. Byer Bee file

The photographs capturing the community in turmoil in the wake of Clark’s death also won fifth place in the photo essay category for Hector Amezcua, Renée C. Byer, Paul Kitagaki Jr. and Villegas.

The judges also gave fifth place to reporting of the arrest of Joseph James DeAngelo, the defendant in the decades-long East Area Rapist case, by Sam Stanton, Ryan Lillis, Darrell Smith and Benjy Egel; the judges credited the team’s informative reporting on the cold case’s significance to the state and “how authorities used digital and genealogy tools to crack this case.” Chabria won fifth place for her profile story of a detective in the case.

Marcos Bretón was awarded third place in commentary for questioning the privilege Gov. Gavin Newsom received from family and political allies on his road to the state’s highest office, and the “pass so many Californian have given” him, which the judges called “both eye-opening and thought-provoking.”

Ryan Sabalow, Dale Kasler, Phillip Reese and Chabria were awarded third place for enterprise news series for “Rural Sheriffs,” which explored the dangerous consequences of understaffing and a lack of law enforcement resources in sparsely populated sections of Northern California. The series also won third place in the in-depth reporting category.

The charred remains of vehicles sit on Pearson Rd. on Friday Nov. 9, 2018, where at least 5 were killed in cars while trying to flee flames as the Camp Fire devastated the town of Paradise, Calif. The photograph won fifth place in the news photo category at the California Newspaper Publisher Association’s annual awards. Hector Amezcua Bee file

Coverage of the deadly Camp Fire garnered a second-place award for feature writing for Sabalow, Lillis, Kasler and Alexandra Yoon-Hendricks, who captured a “breathtaking account of evacuations during the deadly conflagration,” the judges wrote.

“When Paradise Became Hell,” the gripping behind-the-news story of the fire that killed 85 people, earned third place for Alyssa Hodenfield, Amezcua, Byer and Michelle Inez Simon in the video journalism contest.

Kitagaki won third place for his coverage of President Donald Trump’s visit to Paradise. Amezcua was also awarded fifth place for his news photo of melted cars trying to escape Paradise in November.

Both the “Rural Sheriffs” series, along with team coverage of the Camp Fire, won the McClatchy President’s Awards last month.

Bryan Anderson’s dogged coverage of the morass and mishaps of the California Department of Motor Vehicles earned him fourth place in the digital public service category. His work includes stories and the popular “California Nation” podcast.

Other awards for The Bee handed out at Saturday’s event in Long Beach included: